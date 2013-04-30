  PlayJam wise to delay GameStick Android console release if new feature trailer anything to go by (video)

When PlayJam announced that its GameStick Android games console was to hit stores two months late it claimed that production on a larger scale than previously anticipated was to blame. However, based on a new trailer video explaining the device, the delay has also profited other areas too - most significantly software support.

Green Throttle is a rival that's similar in that it uses Android as a base system, but through existing phones and tablets, and is already on the market, beating both GameStick and OUYA to the punch. However, its release is perhaps premature as game support is lacking at present. Only a few compatible titles are currently available, and although several more have been announced, they are still to hit the manufacturer's Arena hub.

GameStick, it seems, has avoided that pitfall through its later release. As the new trailer shows, it has developer Madfinger on board from the off, which brings Shadowgun. Plus, other top Android hits Smash Cops and Riptide will be available on launch.

Other compatible games trailed include Grabatron, Hungry Shark Evolution, and the Blue Toad Murder Files: The Mysteries of Little Riddle series. And while it isn't announced by name, footage of Dead Trigger is included.

Some things are worth waiting for, it seems. At least for PlayJam.