  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

In-app purchases unlawful? Free to play games under investigation by OFT

|
  In-app purchases unlawful? Free to play games under investigation by OFT
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering

The Office of Fair Trading is conducting an enquiry into the lawfulness of free to play games. The main issues relate to the way in-app purchases and similar schemes are marketed towards children.

"As part of the investigation, the OFT has written to companies offering free web or app-based games, seeking information on in-game marketing to children," an OFT spokesman said.

The investigation hopes to determine whether free-to-play titles are "misleading, commercially aggressive or otherwise unfair".

Real Racing 3 caused plenty of controversy at launch because of its fairly aggressive in-app purchasing scheme. We have to say though, months' worth's of gameplay have gone by and we still haven't paid a penny. 

Read: Real Racing 3 review

The titles that the OFT has the most issue with are those which might cause overly "strong encouragement" to children to buy things within the app. The same applies to apps which might persuade parents to do the same.

Just recently, a five-year-old child ran up a £1,700 bill playing an app on his iPad. Apple did refund the payments made from his parent's credit card, but it certainly says something about the in-app purchasing model if you can run up that sort of bill.

According to the Office of Fair Trading, if it does find that free to play titles are in breach of its trading standards, those elements will be forced to be removed from games. 

If the investigation finds general fault with the free-to-play business model, it could change the app gaming world forever.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments