GameStick Android console slips from April release to June, victim of its own success

The Android games console assault on the living room is having somewhat of a stuttering start. OUYA has felt the need to reassure prospective customers that its software will be more complete come mass consumer launch, thanks to a wave of criticism, and now GameStick has had to push back its initial launch date of end of April to end of June, a two-month slip.

However, PlayJam claims that this is because of the overwhelming response to the product, rather than issues at hardware or software levels.

"The main production run has gone from a few thousand units to tens of thousands of units. This has meant that we have had to change production methods and move to high volume tooling," says the company on its original Kickstarter page.

"This means we think the likely date of arrival of your hand crafted GameStick will be at the last week of June."

A June release will put it in a head-to-head battle with rival Android-based games console OUYA, which is currently available to pre-order through Game in the UK. The GameStick team have also announced that Game will be one of its retail partners over here.

"We’ve now got 27 retailers around the world engaged and placing orders for our micro-console," the Kickstarter posting states. "We have GameStop in the US and Game in the UK as our lead retail partners, but with over 5,000 stores between them we are in a remarkable position to scale this project."

GameStick costs $79.00 (£50) on pre-order through an Amazon-fuelled page at gamestick.tv. A UK price will be forthcoming, but you can also pre-order the joypad/tiny games console combo through the US site. Expect to pay around £15-20 in shipping.

The third of the Android gaming systems, Green Throttle, which connects to any device running Ice Cream Sandwich or above, is already available. However, it is still adding games to the few compatible on launch.

