GAME to sell tablets including Nexus 7 and iPad, further proof of the changing landscape of gaming

UK videogames retailer Game is to soon sell tablets as part of its in-store offering across its 150 shops nationwide. It will stock a range of devices, from cheap, entry-level Android tablets to big brand models, such as the iPad 4, iPad mini and Nexus 7.

This shows that the retailer is firmly of the belief that traditional gaming has moved beyond the console, both living room and handheld, and into the mobile sector. Touchscreen or no, clearly Game believes devices such as those from Apple and Google/Asus are valid gaming platforms.

Game itself is particularly keen on promoting the Archos GamePad as part of its new line-up, an Android tablet that comes with its own built-in thumbsticks and gaming controls. "Tablets are an increasingly popular gaming platform so it's a natural step for us to be at the heart of providing these to the UK gaming community," said Charlotte Knight, trading director of the retailer.

"We are really excited about the GamePad, it's great to be able to offer our customers something that is not only brand new but specifically tailored to gamers."

The range Game will stock initially starts at £59.99 with the DGM T-704S 7-inch tablet. It also includes the Acer Iconia B1-A71 and other DGM slates, as well as the aforementioned GamePad, iPad, iPad mini and Nexus 7.

