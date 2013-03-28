  OUYA available to pre-order in UK for £99 from GAME

As Pocket-lint told you exclusively back in January, the OUYA Android console will cost £99 in the UK. And although it hasn't quite hit the March release date we were also given at the time, it is now available to pre-order.

UK games retailer GAME has opened its pre-order pages for the games console and additional OUYA controller, which will retail for £39.99 over here.

The online store doesn't mention a release date, but we wouldn't expect there to be much more of a shipping delay as the first batch of consumer consoles has started to be sent to the initial supporters of the project on Kickstarter. It is now believed that there will be a wider release in June.

Some might feel that the price of an additional controller - the console comes with one in the box - is a bit steep, considering that it's two-fifths the price of the console itself. And if you factor in that you can have up to four people playing at the same time on some games for the machine, that would set you back close to £220 just to give each of them a gamepad.

However, we also exclusively revealed a while back that the console itself can also support controllers from other manufacturers and even rival games machines such as the Xbox 360 and PS3. If you own some of those, you might be in luck if developers decide to add code for compatibility into their games.