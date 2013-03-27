  Temple Run finally makes its way to Windows Phone

Windows Phone 7.5 and 8 users will finally get a chance to see what all the fuss is about over Temple Run, the hugely addictive iOS and Android game that we've been championing on Pocket-lint for more than a year.

Unfortunately, it's only the first Temple Run that Imangi Studios is to bring to the platform at present. Presumably, if that does well the developer may consider adding Temple Run 2 to the Windows Store too.

That said, the original Temple Run is still an awesome game. It features cunningly simple gameplay, which requires you to swipe and tilt your handset to avoid obstacles and collect coins and power-ups, and you'll soon find yourself trapped in that "one more go" frame of mind.

It's not clear when exactly the game will be available for download - some say "today", others "later this week". Also, we don't know whether it will be free like the iOS and Android versions, with in-app purchases available if you want to speed up your progression in the game. We would imagine so, though.

Other popular iPhone and Android games coming to Windows Phone at roughly the same time include Orcs Must Survive and Drift Mania Championship. Although there's still no sign of the promised Ski Safari or Jetpack Joyride.