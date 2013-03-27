  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Temple Run finally makes its way to Windows Phone

|
  Temple Run finally makes its way to Windows Phone
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Windows Phone 7.5 and 8 users will finally get a chance to see what all the fuss is about over Temple Run, the hugely addictive iOS and Android game that we've been championing on Pocket-lint for more than a year.

Unfortunately, it's only the first Temple Run that Imangi Studios is to bring to the platform at present. Presumably, if that does well the developer may consider adding Temple Run 2 to the Windows Store too.

That said, the original Temple Run is still an awesome game. It features cunningly simple gameplay, which requires you to swipe and tilt your handset to avoid obstacles and collect coins and power-ups, and you'll soon find yourself trapped in that "one more go" frame of mind.

READ: APP OF THE DAY: Temple Run review

It's not clear when exactly the game will be available for download - some say "today", others "later this week". Also, we don't know whether it will be free like the iOS and Android versions, with in-app purchases available if you want to speed up your progression in the game. We would imagine so, though.

Other popular iPhone and Android games coming to Windows Phone at roughly the same time include Orcs Must Survive and Drift Mania Championship. Although there's still no sign of the promised Ski Safari or Jetpack Joyride.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments