Jet Set Willy's Matthew Smith to return with new game almost 30 years after his last

10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering

For the older generation the name of Matthew Smith is synonymous with gaming. Although you could count the number of titles he programmed and released on Homer Simpson's hand, his latter two games were mainstays in every British kids' collection.

Even by today's standards, Manic Miner and Jet Set Willy still hold their own as fiendishly difficult, cunningly constructed platforms games. You can find them both on many emulators these days, with Elite's iPad and iPhone app - ZX Spectrum: Elite Collection - leading the way.

READ: APP OF THE DAY - ZX Spectrum: Elite Collection Vol. 1 (iPhone / iPod touch)

And, thanks to the success of the company's retro gaming applications, Smith is ready to return with an all-new game almost 30 years after Jet Set Willy first hit the Speccy, and published in conjunction with Elite Systems.

jet set willy s matthew smith to return with new game almost 30 years after his last image 2

Sadly, little is known about the game itself at present. Bar the announcement that Smith and Elite have joined forces for a "new game", there is not much else to go on. The company has revealed that a site will be live soon, at www.matthewsmithishere.com, but it's not allowing access at the moment it seems.

Pocket-lint has contacted Elite to find out more, but in the meantime, revel in the knowledge that the creator of two of the finest games of all time is about to give us something many middle-aged gamers have been waiting for but never thought would happen. Excited? You betcha.

