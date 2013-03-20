New Star Soccer 2 in development, coming to Windows Phone too

New Star Soccer, the hugely addictive footy game that got into our minds last summer and wouldn't let go, is to get a sequel on mobile devices, Pocket-lint has learnt.

Speaking to BAFTA award-winning developer Simon Read, we have discovered that New Star Soccer 2 is already in the planning stage. And a Windows Phone version will be coming too.

"There will be one more update to the existing New Star Soccer, but it's come to the point that I'm thinking about a completely new version," we were told by Read.

"It will be much more polished aesthetically. It will use many of the same features, obviously, but we'll try to bring in new stuff - new match action, bit more depth to the off-pitch stuff. Yeah, I'm ready to crack on with a completely new version now."

Although New Star Soccer debuted on iPhone, iPad and Android last year, it's actually been around for the PC and Mac for a while longer, and is currently in its fifth generation. Read explained to us that some elements of that version, therefore, could make it to New Star Soccer 2. Not all, however. "There are definitely some things on the PC version that would work. Things like the transfer market, which is a bit more interesting on the PC version," he said.

"But I'm looking at this with fresh eyes. The gameplay side of it is completely different to the PC version, and that's really what has hooked everybody, I think. It's so much more fun to play these two-minute matches. So that's the area I'm trying to develop further and make it more entertaining. Try not to lose what it's got already, but add some more fun features. And remove maybe some of the less interesting things, like the interceptions."

Windows Phone owners will be pleased to know that Read is looking to give them their own version of New Star Soccer too, although they may have to wait until the sequel is out.

"That's in the pipeline, maybe for version 2. I should be able to do a Windows Phone version, the language I use will build to the device. It's just a case of finding the time to make that version and test it. I suppose I could outsource that sort of stuff," he said.

"Without a doubt though, iOS has been the most lucrative for us, so that's where the priority lies."

While there's no time frame for a New Star Soccer 2, you can get the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad version of the current game on iTunes for free with a full game unlock and other extras available as in-app purchases. It is also available on Android on Google Play for £1.99 unlocked.

For more details and to download the PC or Mac New Star Soccer 5, visit newstarsoccer.com.