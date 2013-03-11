  1. Home
Ouya Android console to feature multiplayer gaming later this year

Ouya, the Android-based gaming console that started on Kickstarter, won't feature online multiplayer support at launch, rather the feature will come by the end of 2013. 

The news came from Julie Uhrman, founder and CEO of Ouya, in a discussion at the South By Southwest conference in Austin, Texas. According to Forbes, Uhrman revealed that Ouya is building the multiplayer feature in the hope of having it ready by the end of this year. 

The Ouya will begin shipping to Kickstarter supporters at the end of March and will see expanded availability to customers in June. There are plans to make the Android-based console available at Best Buy and Amazon. 

While online multiplayer is in the pipeline, local multiplayer will be available at launch. Pocket-lint exclusively reported that the wireless Xbox 360 controller will work with the $99 (£66) console. 

READ: 3D OUYA 2 seeming more likely, as CEO confirms new model every year

Furthermore, Uhrman talked the integration of video content into the console. According to the founder, the Ouya does have the capabilities, but she said big companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Google weren't committed yet. This is something Uhrman hopes will happen by launch. 

The Ouya is aimed at offering easy delivery of videos games to gamers. Developers will be given the choice of offering their games for free or featuring in-app purchases or a subscription. Given the focus of the web on the Ouya, online multiplayer makes a lot of sense.

Are you excited about OUYA? Let us know in the comments below...

