  Watch Angry Birds Toons in-app on your smartphone or tablet

The announcement of Angry Birds Toons, Rovio's own cartoon based around the grumpy birds, left us wondering exactly where we would be able to watch it when it launches on 17 March.

All has now been revealed, with Rovio adding a TV channel to its games so that you can watch the new cartoons, in-app, when they launch on 17 March.

The TV show consists of a 52-part series that will feature characters from both the pig and bird sides of the app. On top of being able to watch the show on your smartphone or tablet, it will also be launching on Samsung Smart TV's, Roku boxes and Xfinity.

So Angry Birds Toons is going to be the first show to air both in-app and on video on demand providers as well as via Smart TVs. We know it might just be a cartoon about birds, but you can't fault Rovio for trying to push things out differently.

"We're delighted to introduce all this through our new channel, with easy and instant access to the stories in the palm of your hand. With over 1.7 billion downloads, we can reach a far wider and more engaged global audience than traditional distribution would allow." said Mikael Hed, Rovio CEO.

The in-app channels will appear after an update is downloaded on 17 March, from when new episodes will start appearing on your smartphone or tablet.