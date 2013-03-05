  Forget Kinect, Omni treadmill lets you walk around in games for real

Virtual reality has been making a bit of a comeback in gaming recently. First, Pocket-lint had a demonstration of Oculus Rift, the super sensitive gaming goggles that put you into a 3D environment in quite spectacular fashion. Now there's a device that has the potential to allow you to wander about your favourite games for real.

The Omni treadmill from start-up company Virtuix is the first of its kind to be affordable and able to fit in a customer's home. Unlike normal walking and running machines, it is omnidirectional so when combined with a virtual reality system it can allow you to walk or travel in any of multiple directions, 360-degrees.

While the company has been demonstrating the Omni working with Skyrim and Crysis, it is also keen to stress that the treadmill could be used for other purposes, including fitness training.

"Applications of omni-directional movement in virtual reality stretch far beyond gaming: training and simulation, fitness and exercising, virtual tourism, virtual tradeshows and events, virtual meet-ups and multi-person adventures, virtual workplaces, virtual museums, physical therapy, VR architecture, VR concerts, etc," Virtuix says on its website. "The possibilities are limitless. Virtual reality is the future."

It will be opening a Kickstarter funding campaign soon in order to raise the capital needed to enter full production. We'll keep you up to date, as this could change motion gaming forever. Or, at least, our waistlines.