  Green Throttle launches: Your Kindle Fire HD could be your new games console

Green Throttle, one of a wave of Android-based gaming services coming this year, has now officially launched. Unlike OUYA or GameStick, however, there is no dedicated console hardware. Instead, it comes as a portal in app form and a games controller, both of which requiring you to own your own tablet device.

And, initially, not just any Android tablet, but the Amazon Kindle Fire HD. If you have one already, however, you don't really need to invest much more to turn it into a living room games console.

All you'll need do is download the free Green Throttle Arena app on Amazon Appstore, hook your Kindle Fire HD to a telly using a micro HDMI cable, and purchase at least one of the Green Throttle Atlas controllers.

They use Bluetooth to run wirelessly, so you can pop your tablet device next to the TV somewhere and play from the comfort of your own couch.

You can connect up to four Atlas controllers in total, so single-screen multiplayer gaming is possible, and the Arena portal both recommends compatible games and searches your system for other titles you may have installed previously that will work with the system.

Green Throttle uses Amazon for its online checkout service, so shipping internationally - including the UK - is supported. It could cost you, however, as the company quotes anywhere from $30-$60 ($20-£40) extra for an Atlas controller or 2 Player Bundle.

A single Atlas controller costs $39.95 on Green Throttle's site, and the 2 Player Bundle - which includes a micro HDMI to HDMI cable and a micro USB charger - will set you back $89.99. The company also sells all manner of connectors and connection kits.

Green Throttle has also confirmed it will be adding support for its Arena service and Atlas controllers for other Android tablets and smartphones in the near future, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S3.

The company's chief operating officer, Matt Crowley, and CEO Charles Huang also hinted to VentureBeat that Green Throttle is eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Nexus 4. "This year, a lot of the phones will have 1080p at 60 frames per second moving forward," said Crowley.

Huang added: "The LG Nexus 4 does that. In all likelihood, so will the Galaxy S4."

Video: VentureBeat