SteelSeries Real Racing 3 Gaming Headset: Out-of-app purchase

There are plenty of gaming headsets out there featuring tie-ins with Xbox 360, PS3 or PC games, but we have to admit that we've not heard of many with an iPad, iPhone or Android app as their raison d'être.

However, thanks to a deal SteelSeries has with Electronic Arts, the gaming accessory specialist has released a pair of cans designed to be used when playing Real Racing 3 on iOS or Android, which is an interesting development for the company.

The SteelSeries Real Racing 3 Gaming Headset is based on the manufacturer's Flux Headset, also aimed at mobile gamers. It features the same in-line microphone - one cable for PC, one for all other devices including Mac - but has the Real Racing 3 logo emblazoned on each earpiece.

You can also share gaming experiences on the same device with a friend, as there is a mini jack audio output on the headset. The jack can also act as an input, allowing you to switch sides for the cable depending on the side the device's audio socket is placed.

Two 40mm drivers provide the sound and the earpieces can lie flat for travel.

Available now on SteelSeries' website, the Real Racing 3 Gaming Headset costs £99.99.