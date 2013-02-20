  Mad Catz F.R.E.Q.7 headset now available for pre-order

Mad Catz has announced yet another addition to its GameSmart mobile peripherals line with the F.R.E.Q.7 surround sound gaming headset. Now available for pre-order and shipping in March, the F.R.E.Q.7 features Dolby Headphone Technology to boost the game play (and movie watching) experience on both the PC and smartphone.

The combination of Dolby Headphone Technology and Dolby Pro Logic IIx technology makes for 7.1 surround and 5.1 stereo sound in one headset a reality for gamers, according to the company.

On the headphones there is a toggle that allows gamers to move between surround sound and stereo. There are also multiple EQ settings for gaming, voice and music as well as the ability to adjust chat and game volume levels separately.

The F.R.E.Q.7 ships with a detchable cable so gamers can move between a USB cord when on the PC and a 3.5mm cord when using a smartphone.

“Part of our GameSmart initiative, we believe the F.R.E.Q.7 offers uncompromising levels of performance and versatility which will resonate with the passionate gamer,” said Darren Richardson, CEO of Mad Catz.

Mad Catz has begun pre-orders for the F.R.E.Q.7 on its website. It will ship with a desktop stand in matte black, gloss black, gloss white, and gloss red for $199.

READ: Mad Catz GameSmart universal mice, headset and controller pictures and hands-on

At CES 2013 Mad Catz announced its GameSmart platform for accessories in the mobile market. Along with the F.R.E.Q.7, Mad Catz plans to offer the F.R.E.Q.M Mobile Stereo Headset, C.T.R.L.R Wireless GamePad, M.O.U.S.9 Wireless Mouse, and other universal technology.