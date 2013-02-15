  GameStick Android console available for pre-order at around £50

GameStick, the Android games console/controller that had a very successful funding run on Kickstarter, is now available for pre-order on its own dedicated web page.

Those who pledged cash to help it launch will naturally get their devices first, but general orders are now being accepted - and at the same price as the Kickstarter offering promised, $79 (around £50).

The first batch of GameSticks will be shipped by parent company PlayJam in April, while the pre-order page - which is being run in partnership with Amazon - lists the general release as the end of that month. Pocket-lint has been told there will be UK distributors handling units after the launch date, but for now Brits can pre-order from the same page, factoring in between £15 to £20 in shipping costs.

Accessories are also listed, namely the GameStick dock at $24.99 (£16) which will wirelessly charge the controller, add an extra 64GB of storage space and provide a wired internet connection for more stability, and a case for $9.99 (£6).

The GameStick element itself is a tiny device that looks much like a USB stick, but with a HDMI connection. You plug it into a HD TV and it gives you access to a large selection of specially adapted Android games, running through the PlayJam menu system.

When not is use it fits into the top of the wireless controller.