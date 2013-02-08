  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Chocolate Rain guy, Tay Zonday, sings Skyrim... no, really (video)

|
  Chocolate Rain guy, Tay Zonday, sings Skyrim... no, really (video)
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Do you remember internet viral videos before Psy came along and mucked it all up? You know, things like Charlie Bit My Finger, Star Wars kid and any number of Hilter's Downfall mash-ups? Well, then you will remember Tay Zonday and Chocolate Rain.

To date internet sensation Zonday has received more than 88 million hits for his video of Chocolate Rain - a song he wrote himself. His deep, booming voice that belies his appearance and odd mannerisms became the talk of the town five years ago. But, as with many instant digital sensations, he disappeared into the background again, to be replaced by a cat falling off a table, or something.

To be honest, he's never really gone away. He regularly gets hundreds of thousands of views for his cover versions of movie themes and pop songs. However, he hasn't really shown up on Pocket-lint's radar until now. Singing the theme song from Skyrim, Dragonborn, will do that.

There's not much we can say about it other than it's a perfect way to kick off the weekend. So sit back and let Zonday's Barry White style tones wash over you, like a wave of surfboarders. Enjoy.

And here's the original Chocolate Rain for good measure...

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments