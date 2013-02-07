  Wikipad 7-inch gaming tablet launching in Spring

The Wikipad gaming tablet has been bobbing its head above water for a while now. The tablet has finally got itself a launch date and some final hardware details, in the form of a 7-inch screen, Jelly Bean and $249 price tag for its spring launch.

Wikipad clearly had a rethink on the tablet's ergonomics, dropping its screen size down to 7 inches from 10.1 inches The device uses a variety of resources to bring games to the tablet, included PlayStation Mobile, Nvidia's Tegra Zone and the Google Play Store.

Inside the 7-inch tablet is a Tegra 3 chip, which keeps games looking good on its 1280 x 800-resolution IPS display. The 16GB of internal memory insures you can download plenty of apps and there is a microSD card for more data.

The Wikipad itself has two analogue sticks as well as a d-pad and the four x, y, a and b buttons, with the controls laid out not unlike the Wii U. The pad itself can slot in and out of the controller for when you want to game with it.

The tablet has a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, which is handy for more conventional tablet actions like video calling.

Strangely, the original larger 10.1-inch version of the tablet is still on the cards and will be released later in the year, around Christmas.

The Wikipad is just one of the gaming tablets pegged for release this year. Razer has the Edge to enjoy, while Nvidia has Project Shield, which might come later.