  Temple Run 2 passes a record-setting 50 million downloads

Hit game Temple Run 2 has passed 50 million downloads in only 13 days of availability on both the App Store and Google Play, setting a record.

Angry Birds Space once held the record of 50 million downloads in 35 days, but obviously, Temple Run 2 ran past that metric pretty quickly.

Temple Run 2 saw quick success, topping the charts on both iOS and Android in a matter of hours. The game was first released on the App Store where it saw 20 million downloads in just four days and was later ported over for Android and Kindle Fire users to enjoy.

Temple Run has evolved into something so much bigger than us,” said Keith Shepherd, co-founder of parent company Imangi. “The game has performed beyond our wildest dreams, and we are thrilled that gamers and fans have embraced Temple Run 2 in such a short period of time.”

The original Temple Run saw 170 million total downloads during its tenure. Christmas downloads were explosive for the first version, seeing 2.5 million on Christmas day alone.

Temple Run 2 is available on iTunes and Google Play now as a free download but, as with the first game, there are plenty of in-app purchasing options to buy coins and gems in order to enhance the game in a more speedy fashion.

We expect 100 million downloads to be here quick.

Do you like Temple Run?