Temple Run 2 now available for Android too

Exactly a week after the iOS version of Temple Run 2 was released on the App Store, the Android edition has hit Google Play and Amazon Appstore for Android.

Featuring the same run, jump, slide and collect gameplay as the original, the big change this time around is a vast improvement in graphical terms. Imangi Studios has used the Unity engine in order to ensure that all versions could be ported to their respective devices as easily as possible, but has also taken extra effort to improve the aesthetics.

Textures on surrounding objects are more detailed and the framerate seems to have been improved. Thankfully though, it will still feel familiar to those who are fans of the first Temple Run.

There is plenty of scenery to run through in this outing. You start on cliff tops, with zip lines included as a new feature, and there are mines and forests to traverse. Of course, there's still the big monkey beast following close behind, to grab you the second you bump into anything (twice).

As with the original, real-world cash can be spent beefing up your character, but in Temple Run 2 each of the in-game characters have their own dedicated power-ups to help too.

You can head over to Google Play or the Amazon Appstore for Android now to grab your copy for free. One thing we have noticed on Pocket-lint however, is that when trying to search for "Temple Run 2" on Google Play on our Samsung Galaxy S III it didn't show up. But if you force download it to one or all of your devices via a browser it does work. Strange.

What do you think of the new Temple Run 2? Let us know in the comments below...