  Temple Run 2 downloaded 20 million times from App Store

After its release on to the iTunes App Store, Temple Run 2 had topped the charts within eight hours. Sales for Temple Run 2 have skyrocketed, now reaching 20 million downloads in just four days.

According to a press release from the folks at Imangi Studios: “Temple Run 2 was downloaded over 20 million times in its four days of availability on the App Store. The game rocketed to #1 Free App just eight hours after release, and is currently the #3 Top Grossing App.”

These numbers are certainly impressive, even with Android smartphone and tablet owners unable to access the hit game game yet, with the Android version of Temple Run 2 not being released at the same time as that for iOS. Thankfully, they needn't wait too long, and the boss of developer Imangi says it is finished and awaiting approval by Google, hopefully sometime this week.

Temple Run 2 has been built entirely in Unity so it should have none of the cross-platform issues that gamers bemoaned about with the original.

Imangi also detailed in its press release that iOS users have launched 210 million sessions of Temple Run 2, reaching an impressive 1,775 years of gameplay.

The game is available on iTunes now as a free download but, as with the first game, there are plenty of in-app purchasing options to buy coins and gems in order to enhance the game in a more speedy fashion.

We expect the Android version to bring plenty more users.

