OUYA Android console dev kits already have stereoscopic 3D option, exclusive hands-on pictures prove

A couple of weeks ago Pocket-lint exclusively revealed that the company behind the forthcoming OUYA Android games console is planning a follow up for later in the year that will be stereoscopic 3D-capable. Now we have photographic evidence to prove that the existing OUYA dev kit, sent to developers who pledged top dollar on Kickstarter, is capable of outputting 3D images.

After the original story, given to us by a trusted source, many readers reminded us that Nvidia's Tegra 3 - the OUYA's processor - is already capable of handling stereoscopic 3D. And as one of the screengrabs we were sent proves, that option is in the menu system.

However, our source was sure that a 3D-enabled OUYA would be a different machine from that which was shipping initially, so that can only lead us to speculate that the option will be disabled on the original £99 version console. Perhaps due to cutting costs on the HDMI output?

It's not like there will be stacks of 3D games available on launch. Some developers released a handful of 3D-enabled titles to be compatible with the HTC Evo 3D and LG Optimus 3D - most notably Gameloft - but there aren't many, and there's no guarantee that they'd be compatible with OUYA and its control method.

Therefore, adding 3D capabilities to the dev kit is a wise choice, as developers can explore that option for their games. Whether many will choose to deploy it, and certainly in time for the first OUYA console roll-out in March, is debatable. OUYA, for sure, hasn't listed 3D in the first console's specifications.

Other nuggets of information that we've gleaned from the screengrabs sent to Pocket-lint is that while the spec sheet lists 8GB of internal flash memory, there is in fact 5.92GB of internal storage available on the dev kit.

There are some other interesting details in the menu system. For example, there's an option to mount an SD card, but we can't see an SD card slot on the device. Plus, there's a whole page about using the console as a portable Wi-Fi hotspot - perhaps also left over as an Android OS anomaly.

Finally, there's a battery life reading for the console, but as it is mains powered (via USB connection?) this is another superfluous menu page. The screengrab lists battery power as 0 per cent because there is no battery inside. It still tells you how long it's been running, however.

Nonetheless, one thing is certain from the pics - shared with us by developer Puzzl, which is currently working on multiplayer puzzle game Yummy Circus for the OUYA, PC, Mac, iPad and Android devices - we rather like the sexy see-through look of the dev kit. Wonder if the manufacturer will consider a special edition version for consumers somewhere down the line?

Many thanks go to Nilsen Filc.