Temple Run 2 iPhone major success already, Android version coming 'next week'

In just a matter of hours, Temple Run 2 has hit the top of the iPhone free download charts and is number two on the iPad equivalent. It's a very slick enhancement on the original - much copied - running game and fans are already going bonkers for it, giving it a rating of 4.5 stars on iTunes.

However, Android smartphone and tablet owners can only look on in envy. The Android version of Temple Run 2 wasn't released at the same time as the one for iOS. Thankfully, though, they needn't wait too long, and the boss of developer Imangi claims that it is finished awaiting approval by Google.

Imangi co-founder Keith Shepherd told Polygon that plans are to release it "next week". But he did add a caveat, suggesting that there are external forces that also have a say (Google, for one). "With these things, you never know," he said.

Temple Run 2 has been entirely built in Unity so it should have none of the cross platform issues that gamers bemoaned about the original. It is available on iTunes now as a free download, but like with the first game there are plenty of in-app purchasing options to buy coins and gems in order to enhance the game in a more speedy fashion.

