  Man hires hitman to kill his son's in-game character to stop addiction

What do you do if your kids are addicted to video games? Hire a hit man to kill them off - virtually, of course. That's what one father has done in China.

Many parents have struggled with their children's extreme video game addiction, sometimes even resorting to professionals for help. However Mr Feng, a Chinese father, took the task of ridding his son of his gaming addiction into his own hands, and hired online hit men to ruin the son's virtual gaming experience.

Feng's son Xiao Feng, 23, reportedly began playing video games at an obsessive rate in high school, leading to terrible grades and a general unwillingness to find a job. Feng became fed up of his son's laziness and hired the higher-level hit men to assassinate Xiao in-game.

According to gaming site Kotaku.com, Feng's plan was to have Xiao become bored of getting killed all the time - which is definitely a different approach to kicking a gaming habit. He hoped this would lead to Xiao finding a job.

After repeatedly being killed in-game, a still-defiant Xiao told his father: "I can play or I can not play, it doesn't bother me. I'm not looking for any job - I want to take some time to find one that suits me."

Feng was reportedly relieved by his son's response, but there's no word if the addiction has been cured and a job found.

A Yomiuri online report of November 2012 detailed the extent of gaming addiction in China. At one student report centre there were 327 requests for help with game addiction from January to July of 2012. Additionally, the National Web Counselling Association reported having received roughly 150 similar requests in three years.

