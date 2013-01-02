  The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct gameplay trailer released - first look at zombie FPS (video)

There have been a few games based on The Walking Dead. Mostly, they have taken inspiration from Robert Kirkman's zombie apocalypse comic book series, which is now well past 100 issues. However, the AMC TV series has proven to be extremely popular too, being mid-way through its third season.

And it is this version that is being adapted into a first-person shooter by Activision - The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct. It will even feature some of the characters from the TV show, played by their original actors - namely, Norman Reedus and Michael Rooker, who will reprise their roles as brothers Baryl and Merle Dixon.

As a post-Christmas present for zombie-lovers, Activision has released actual gameplay footage of the new title, showing that there will be as much sneaking around as there is bashing in the skulls of the reanimated dead. And, as guns will both be hard to come by and foolhardy to shoot - waves of zombies will follow the sound of gunfire - it should make for some interesting gameplay.

The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct will be out later this year for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC. If it's anywhere near as good as TellTale's episodic adventure series - The Walking Dead: The Game - or the iOS title The Walking Dead: Assault, we'll be very happy bunnies.