Romania crowned Angry Birds champs in Samsung finals, having beaten TOWIE girls into submission

Romania won the inaugural Samsung Smart TV Angry Birds Finals, which involved competing in a London-based, Angry Birds-themed treasure hunt, and then playing the game on a Samsung Smart TV against myriad celebrities using just motion controls.

The treasure hunt was designed to whittle down an initial 19 countries to a handful of finalists, each of which had to play the game against Olympic medallist and Strictly Come Dancing star Lewis Smith, The Only Way is Essex lovelies Jessica Wright and Sam Faiers, and singer Alexis Jordan.

It was the Romanian team that came out on top in front of 250 Angry Birds fans at the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, winning 1,000 euros in the process. They were then treated to a live performance by Alexis Jordan.

"I was playing to win," said Smith. "But the European champions are incredible. As a keen gamer, I need to get back to practising and get on top of my game!"

Harri Koponen, COO of Rovio, revealed how impressed he was that the game works so ably using motion controls.

"This final has not only shown the remarkable talent and love of the game from Angry Birds players across Europe, but the ability to play using motion control on Samsung Smart TV adds a whole new dimension to the Angry Birds experience," he said.

Angry Birds is available for a free download on Samsung Smart TVs with Smart Interaction. That's many of the brand's LED and plasma sets from 2012.