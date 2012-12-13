  Football Manager Handheld 2013 now available for Android, iPhone, iPad and PSP... yeah, PSP

It's a busy release day for apps today, being less than two weeks from Christmas Day. Not only have we seen the launch of one eagerly anticipated app - in the form of Google Maps for iPhone - but Football Manager Handheld 2013 is also now available for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Android devices and Sony PSP.

The basic game is similar to last year's edition, but is more than just a mere refresh of the data. Added this time around are players' faces on their profiles. There are no Premiership player noggins, sadly, because of licensing issues - something fans of the PC game will know well - but many of the other leagues are fully represented.

Northern Ireland and Eire have been added as playable leagues, and now you can compare player stats against each other on the same page. You can also now promote players from the reserve squad to your main squad, and choose your club captain.

The in-game news, media interaction and match engine have been improved, and there's now Twitter integration, so you can share your exploits with the world at large. In-game achievements have also been introduced.

Football Manager Handheld 2013 is now available for £6.99 on iTunes and Google Play, while the PSP version is available from the Sony Entertainment Network for £23.99. It will run on both the PSP and the PS Vita.