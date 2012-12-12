  Bioshock Infinite pushed back again, but judging by the new trailer it's worth waiting for (video)

Bioshock Infinite's release date has been put back... again. Originally scheduled to be released in October this year, it was then moved to 26 February 2013. Now it has slipped by an extra month.

Developer Irrantional Games' co-founder, Ken Levine, announced to the games press at a preview event last week that the decision ha been made to ensure that bugs could be ironed out and a final polish applied.

As reported on Tom's Hardware, Levine explained all. "When [ex-Epic Games maestro] Rod Fergusson came on board we looked at the game. He was there for about a month and he said, 'Look, I've been looking at the schedule and looking at the game and frankly you could really benefit from another three or four more weeks for polish and bug fixing.

"We talked about it. I knew I'd probably get beat up in the press a little bit about it. But at the end of the day, if it's going to make a better game we're going to do it. So the new date is March 26."

To sweeten the blow, the company released a world premiere trailer during the Spike TV Video Games Awards which goes some way to justifying the constant delays. Quite simply, the game looks beautiful. Enjoy.

Bioshock Infinite is coming for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC.