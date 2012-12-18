  1. Home
The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 13: Win a PS Vita and a year's worth of games

|
Day 13 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular brings you the chance to win a Sony PS Vita (Wi-Fi) and a year's supply of games.

So, not only will you receive a PS Vita console, but you'll also be added to a VIP list that means you'll get all of Sony's published titles for the next year.

That, Sony tells us, includes some of the company's development teams' finest work to date. Wow. 

Sony's PlayStation Vita retains the familiar general form of the PlayStation Portable hardware series, while dramatically improving on virtually every aspect of its use with powerful and exciting new features including: dual touch pads at the front and rear, dual cameras at the front and rear, dual analogue sticks, a 5-inch OLED screen, six-axis motion sensors and a three-axis electronic compass and exceptional built-in connectivity via Wi-Fi*. Taken together this makes for a handheld gaming device that truly signals the entry of handhelds into the world of Next-Gen gaming.

All you have to do is follow Pocket-lint (@Pocketlint) on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours, after which a winner will be drawn on 19 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter.

So what are you waiting for? By this time tomorrow you could looking forward a playing your way through Christmas and 2013, wherever you happen to be.

This competition is now closed. Congratulations to @roy_dead.

