  Pre-order GTA V for £30... Tesco voucher workaround revealed

Want Grand Theft Auto V for either the Xbox 360 or PS3 so badly you're willing to pre-order it now, even though it's not due to be released until spring 2013? Well, you could get it for the phenomenally low price of £30 if you follow the instructions revealed on Hot UK Deals.

Tesco Direct is currently offering a voucher code to get £10 off a £40 pound spend - code TDX-RJMW - which, if you apply to your GTA V pre-order means you'll get it for around £20 less than it will no doubt retail for when released next year (we expect retail price to be £49.99, as with many other AAA titles).

Read: GTA V trailer 2 released, excited yet? (video)

There's only one catch: Tesco has cottoned on to the loophole, so has reduced the price of its GTA V Xbox 360 and PS3 pre-orders to £39.99 (from £40 a couple of days ago). That means you will have to add something nominal to your basket to get the end amount back over the £40 needed to apply the voucher. At least, you'll get something else too.

And, thanks to the pre-order deal, you'll even get an extra 500 Tesco Clubcard points on top of the 39 you would normally receive for the purchase, so it could knock almost another £5 off a grocery shop, for example.

Result.