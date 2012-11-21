You've had the iCade and pinball add-ons, now turn your iPad into table football with Classic Match Foosball

Now who doesn't want one of these for Christmas? New Potato Technologies - the company behind the Pinball Magic iPhone accessory that turns your smartphone into a pinball table and the Jackpot Slots fruit machine accessory for the same device - has done it again. Classic Match Foosball works with the iPad to turn it into a fully-working football table.

Working with the free Classic Match Foosball app for iPad, available on iTunes, the table docks with the tablet and the real-world 2-axis control bars with "tactile elastomer handles" which control the on-screen player bars.

For authenticity, there are even score markers at either end of the table, and it is powered by the iPad so there's no need to plug it into the mains.

The game allows for up to four players, but there's also a single-player option if you find yourself lacking company - the same can't be said of the traditional tables in the pub.

You can customise your team colours, the table and, even, the on-field sponsors so you could arrange a tournament easily. Another feature it offers that the real-world equivalent can't is 3D action replays of goals.

The Classic Match Foosball iPad table is available from New Potato Technologies own website in the US, priced at $99.99 plus shipping. It will also ship to the UK for an extra $60, although there's a UK distributor M&M Distribution, who may stock it in the near future.