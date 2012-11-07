  Green Throttle: Use your existing Android device as your home games console

There's no doubt that the world is waiting in eager anticipation for OUYA, the Android games console that was backed to the tune of $8.6 million dollars on Kickstarter earlier this year. However, Green Throttle Games believes that you already own your next home games console, and it's currently in your pocket.

Co-founded by ex-Guitar Hero co-creator Charles Huang, Green Throttle will be releasing the tools needed to turn your Android smartphone or tablet into a fully fledged TV gaming system. It will release peripherals, such as a Bluetooth controller, and even develop first-party games alongside working in partnership with other app developers to add support to their existing titles.

It has release a SDK (software development kit) that allows those developers to add support for, what the company is calling, the "first true analogue wireless gaming controller" and is providing early access to its controllers to programmers. It has also launched a developers' portal.

On full launch, the details of which are yet to be announced, there will also be a Green Throttle Hub that will showcase games that are compatible with the controller. The platform will be able to run on any Android smartphone or tablet that has a TV output.

One of the other co-founders, president and COO Matt Crowley, was a former product lead for Palm and Nokia, so is experienced in developing for mobile technologies. He was one of those responsible for bringing the Palm Pre to market.

At present, Green Throttle Games is a "watch this space" concern. Pocket-lint will bring you more details as the project nears full consumer release.

Those interested in developing Green Throttle compatibility into their apps should visit, go.greenthrottle.com/developers.