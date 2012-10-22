Daley Thompson's Decathlon game resurrected for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets

Daley Thompson’s Decathlon, the classic 8-bit sporting simulator game, has been re-released on the Android and iOS platforms.

If you’re of a certain age, chances are you spent many a school holiday, weekend, half hour before dinner, bashing the keys on your joystick as you tried to get a pixelated Daley Thompson to run, jump and throw his way to Olympic glory.

Daley Thompson’s Decathlon was released in 1984 – we know – on the Amstrad, Sinclair Spectrum and Commodore, but it’s now available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play for £1.49.

Now controlled via the touchscreen, the game is compatible with both smartphones and tablets, but takes the same format as the original in that you have to guide your character through a series of ten events.

These include the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m on day one, followed by the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500m on day two.

Results and scores can be shared on Twitter and Facebook to bring a competitive edge among your virtual circles. Back in our day it was playground bragging rights.

The Daley Thompson’s Decathlon game is available now for £1.49 from the Apple App Store and Google Play.