  Angry Birds Star Wars coming to iOS, Windows Phone and Android 8 November

Rovio has officially announced its next chapter in the Angry Birds franchise - and it really couldn't be more exciting. Come 8 November, the developer will be releasing Angry Birds Star Wars. Oh yes.

To be honest, Pocket-lint already revealed as much a few days ago, after Rovio posted a teaser image of what looked to be a Jedi Angry Bird, but now the game is official. The Finnish company has partnered with Lucasfilm to bring a brand new Star Wars-flavoured cross between the original Angry Birds and Angry Birds Space.

Locations from the Star Wars trilogy will be the battlefield, including Tatooine and the Death Star. And the Angry Birds themselves will take on the roles of classic Star Wars characters, such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Chewbacca. The pigs will play the role of The Empire, including a particularly porky Darth Vader.

"This is the best Angry Birds game we've ever done. It’s the best parts of Angry Birds with all new cutting-edge gameplay set in in a galaxy far, far away," said Peter Vesterbacka, CMO of Rovio. "As a big Star Wars fan myself, I'm really excited about this new universe. The Force is definitely strong with this one."

Unlike other Rovio releases, including the recent Bad Piggies, Angry Birds Star Wars will be coming to Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Fire, Windows 8, Mac and PC on day one, as well as the standard Android and iOS.

Fans of either or both franchises will also be able to buy officially licensed toys in the future. Hasbro has signed a deal to launch an Angry Birds Star Wars range which will include an AT-AT Attack Battle Game.