Duo Gamer iOS wireless controller unveiled... shame it only works with Gameloft titles

A wireless gaming controller that connects to your iPad, iPhone and iPod touch via Bluetooth is set to begin shipping to enhance your iOS gaming experience, so long as you play Gameloft games.

The Duo Gamer features two analog joysticks, six buttons (four front facing and two on the top of the controller) and a thumb pad. The gaming device also comes boxed with a stand for your iPad so you can tilt it to your preferred viewing angle - though you’ll also be able to play games on a bigger screen by hooking up to your television via AirPlay or an HDMI cable.

Sadly the Duo Gamer is compatible only with Gameloft titles, which include Asphalt 7: Heat, Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nation, N.O.V.A 3, Order & Chaos Online and Brothers in Arms 2: Global Front, all available from the Apple App Store.

Amazon is already taking orders for Duo Gamer for $79.99, and it will also be available from Apple, Best Buy and Target.

The Duo Pinball is another gaming accessory for the iPad, though it's even more limited than the Duo Gamer in terms of compatible titles.

Slide the iPad into the Duo Pinball vertically and you’ll be able to use the two buttons (one on either side of the device) to control the virtual flippers in the Pinball HD Collection and the Pinball HD apps available to download from the App Store. There’s even a physical spring-loaded firing mechanism to get each game started.

Amazon is selling the Duo Pinball for $53.46, which will also unlock five free pinball tables in the Pinball HD Collection. As with the Duo Gamer, the Duo Pinball will also be available from Apple, Best Buy and Target.