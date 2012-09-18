  Angry Birds sequel Bad Piggies gameplay trailer revealed (video)

Rovio's natural sequel to Angry Birds, Bad Piggies, is coming to Android, iPhone, iPad and other platforms on 27 September and the company has finally released a gameplay trailer.

Many believed Angry Birds Space to have been a sequel, but the company would rather see that as a complimentary enhancement of its original game. Bad Piggies, you see, is an entirely different kettle of, er, pigs.

As Yahoo states, the new game actually takes a cue from the other recent game in the publisher/developer's canon, Amazing Alex. The concept of Bad Piggies is that the player must build crazy contraptions in the form of vehicles in order to steal eggs. Some will be flying machines, others more like karts. All, however, will be shoddily constructed, making the game terrain tougher to traverse.

As with Angry Birds (and a vast collection of other casual games) you can complete a level without collecting a three-star reward, but you'll feel compelled to try and try again until you do.

"As far as the gameplay goes, Bad Piggies and Angry Birds are complete opposites," explained Petri Järvilehto, EVP of games at Rovio.

"Angry Birds smash things up, Bad Piggies build stuff. The pigs are all about making plans and building things, even - and especially - when they don't work!"

Pocket-lint will bring you a Bad Piggies review the moment it drops.