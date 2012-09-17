  Game to add free Wi-Fi to stores to entice customers back through doors

In an incentive to win back customers affected by its recent troubles, Game has announced a partnership with BT in order to provide free wireless internet access in its 341 existing stores UK-wide.

The chain is hoping that this will encourage shoppers to buy gaming goods both in-store and through its online site, offering, as the company states, "a fully multi-channel, multi-platform shopping experience".

In addition, a free smartphone application will be available for download in store, by customers scanning a visible QR code. This will give them access to product reviews, videos, news and special offers.

"The introduction of in-store Wi-Fi signals a new level of customer experience and a major step towards achieving our vision of delivering excellence for the UK gaming community," says Martyn Gibbs, CEO of Game Retail, the company formed after the high street franchise's acquisition.

"Just as in the music and home movie market, online has revolutionised the way we discover and access new video games. As a company we are constantly evolving, listening to our customers and adapting our approach to deliver for them."

The free service will be rolled-out in time for Christmas.

It will also appear in Gamestation stores as they are to be re-branded "Game". Anybody who has visited a Gamestation store recently will know that internally things were moving in this direction, with prices matched with Game. However, it is now official that the Gamestation brand will soon disappear from the high street.

What this means for Gamestation stores that are in the same location as existing Game outlets is yet to be revealed.

