  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Bad Piggies: Angry Birds Pigs get own game

|
  Bad Piggies: Angry Birds Pigs get own game

Rovio has confirmed what Pocket-lint told you in July, that the pigs from Angry Birds will be getting their own game.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company confirmed that the new game, called Bad Piggies, will launch on 27 September for iOS, Android and Mac.

"This innovative game turns the franchise on its head by letting the fans play as the pigs – with all new, never-before-seen gameplay – and not a slingshot in sight!" confirmed the Finnish company.  “There’s a lot of empathy towards the lovable enemies from the Angry Birds games, and we’ve been constantly asked: what about the pigs’ side of the story?”

The new game will launch on iOS, Android and Mac on September 27. Windows Phone, Windows 8 and PC versions will follow shortly Rovio has said.

“There’s so much more to these pigs than what is seen in the Angry Birds games, and Bad Piggies is the first glimpse into what’s going on in the imaginative and ingenious minds of the pigs," added Petri Järvilehto, EVP Games at Rovio.

PopularIn Games
  1. Sony PlayStation E3 2018 showcase: All the games, announcements and how to watch it again
  2. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements that matter
  3. Xbox E3 2018 briefing: All the games, announcements and how to watch it again
  4. What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
  5. Elder Scrolls 6: Release date, rumours, trailer, what to expect
  1. Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference: Watch the livestream right here
  2. Skyrim on Amazon Echo? Best E3 2018 game trailer by far and it really exists
  3. The Elder Scrolls Blades is a role-playing game for mobile and more. Here's the overview
  4. Bethesda E3 2018 showcase: All the games from #BE3 and how to watch it again
  5. Doom 2 official: Bethesda unveils Doom Eternal at E3 2018
Comments