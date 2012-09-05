  Bad Piggies: Angry Birds Pigs get own game

Rovio has confirmed what Pocket-lint told you in July, that the pigs from Angry Birds will be getting their own game.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company confirmed that the new game, called Bad Piggies, will launch on 27 September for iOS, Android and Mac.

"This innovative game turns the franchise on its head by letting the fans play as the pigs – with all new, never-before-seen gameplay – and not a slingshot in sight!" confirmed the Finnish company. “There’s a lot of empathy towards the lovable enemies from the Angry Birds games, and we’ve been constantly asked: what about the pigs’ side of the story?”

The new game will launch on iOS, Android and Mac on September 27. Windows Phone, Windows 8 and PC versions will follow shortly Rovio has said.

“There’s so much more to these pigs than what is seen in the Angry Birds games, and Bad Piggies is the first glimpse into what’s going on in the imaginative and ingenious minds of the pigs," added Petri Järvilehto, EVP Games at Rovio.