  Unreal Engine 3 demoed on Windows RT

Worried that your Windows RT tablet won't be able to play games? Don't be. Nvidia has released a video showing the Unreal Engine 3 flagship demo, Epic Citadel, on a Windows RT tablet powered by Tegra.

The demo, on the new Asus Vivo Tab RT (the device formerly known as Tablet 600), is the first public showing of an Unreal Engine 3-based application on the Windows RT platform and shows us exactly what we can expect going forward.

Porting Unreal Engine 3 to Windows 8 and Windows RT has been a joint effort by Nvidia and Epic and was made available to developers last week, according to the graphics chip maker.

"This is a big leap forward for the Windows ecosystem as not only is one of the top game engines now available for developers to begin working with, it is also the full PC implementation," said Nvidia on the news. "This gives developers unprecedented support for porting PC and Xbox games to a mobile platform, and vice versa."

Windows RT is due to be launched on 26 October. So far Asus, Sony, and Microsoft has launched tablets, with Samsung, Dell, and others expected to follow before the end of October.