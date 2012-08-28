  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

OnLive boss gets the heave-ho after all

|
Pocket-lint OnLive boss gets the heave-ho after all
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Only a matter of days after sending an open letter to the OnLive community claiming that co-founder Steve Perlman was to remain as CEO of the troubled cloud gaming service, OnLive has given him the boot after all.

In a statement released by Gary Lauder, the new sole investor, Perlman is leaving to "work on his myriad of other projects".

It is believed that former employees, who are being tapped up to rejoining the new company running OnLive, called for Perlman's resignation before they would contemplate taking new positions. Lauder has now made himself chairman, and has promoted Etienne Handman from chief operating officer to chief financial officer. Charlie Jablonski, the former head of OnLive operations, will be the new COO.

"Steve has created an extraordinary company that no one else could have created. He is a unique entrepreneur and deserves his legendary status in Silicon Valley as a creator of groundbreaking companies," said Lauder. 

"The new OnLive is emerging with greater financial security and a brighter outlook on the future. OnLive is now positioned to execute against longer-term projects with our breakthrough technology, products and services."

What does all this big cheese shuffling mean to you though? Hopefully, very little.

Although there have been major structural changes after the collapse of the company that formerly ran OnLive, the new organisation maintains its promise that services will remain unaffected and that subscribers will still have access to the games they have already paid for.

The future is also a bit brighter for the service, with its deals with Android gaming platform OUYA and prospective Smart TV manufacturers offering the potential of reaching many more worldwide customers.

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments