Android handheld console bears striking resemblance to PS Vita

They say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery. If that's so, Sony will be flattered all over at the design of the Much 3G Android-powered handheld games console from Chinese firm iReadyGo.

Exhibited at the China Joy game exhibition, the Much 3G has a 5-inch Sharp touchscreen with a 800 x 480 pixel resolution. A Samsung Hummingbird 1GHz processor runs the show, alongside 512MB of DDR2 RAM, with16GB of storage on board, while a PowerVR SGX540 GPU supplies the graphics power.

There's a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, with an LED flash, while the 3G suffix means it can connect to WCDMA and HSDPA networks. There's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS built in for good measure. In fact, it's basically a mid-range Android mobile phone.

However, it's not the Much 3G's capabilities that are in question, it's what it looks like on the exterior.

Although there's no rear touch panel, and the thumbsticks aren't as pronounced, there's no denying that the Chinese handheld bears more than a striking resemblance to Sony's PS Vita games console, albeit in white.

And it's for this reason that we doubt we'll ever see one of these outside of Asia. Not legitimately, anyway.

That's a shame really, as it promises to run all manner of the top Android games, including Shadowgun, and allows you to control them using conventional means rather than touchscreen. Even more so when you see that it costs 1,599 Chinese renminbi (approximately £160).

What do you think of the Much 3G? Let us know in the comments below...