  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Android handheld console bears striking resemblance to PS Vita

|
1/3  
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

They say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery. If that's so, Sony will be flattered all over at the design of the Much 3G Android-powered handheld games console from Chinese firm iReadyGo.

Exhibited at the China Joy game exhibition, the Much 3G has a 5-inch Sharp touchscreen with a 800 x 480 pixel resolution. A Samsung Hummingbird 1GHz processor runs the show, alongside 512MB of DDR2 RAM, with16GB of storage on board, while a PowerVR SGX540 GPU supplies the graphics power.

There's a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, with an LED flash, while the 3G suffix means it can connect to WCDMA and HSDPA networks. There's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS built in for good measure. In fact, it's basically a mid-range Android mobile phone.

android handheld console bears striking resemblance to ps vita image 2

However, it's not the Much 3G's capabilities that are in question, it's what it looks like on the exterior.

Although there's no rear touch panel, and the thumbsticks aren't as pronounced, there's no denying that the Chinese handheld bears more than a striking resemblance to Sony's PS Vita games console, albeit in white.

And it's for this reason that we doubt we'll ever see one of these outside of Asia. Not legitimately, anyway.

That's a shame really, as it promises to run all manner of the top Android games, including Shadowgun, and allows you to control them using conventional means rather than touchscreen. Even more so when you see that it costs 1,599 Chinese renminbi (approximately £160).

What do you think of the Much 3G? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Games
Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle includes a GameCube controller
Watch Fortnite for Android running on a phone that isn't a Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Nintendo Switch Online subscription not needed for Fortnite, it seems
Numskull mini Pac-Man arcade cabinet actually plays full game
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements to expect
Fortnite on Android: These are the devices Fortnite will work on
Comments