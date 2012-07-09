  1. Home
Tiny Wings 2.0 coming to iTunes 12 July - teaser released (video)

|
Tiny Wings 2, the sequel to one of Pocket-lint's favourite iPhone apps, is coming to the iTunes App Store on 12 July. And developer Andreas Illiger has created a nifty teaser trailer to whet your appetite.

No gameplay details have been revealed as of yet. Nor has an indication on whether the new game will be iPhone only like the first (although, to be fair, the video does state "iOS" at the end). We're hoping that this time around there will also be a dedicated iPad version, maybe even one that takes advantage of the Retina display of the new iPad.

All will be revealed on Thursday, of course, when it will be available for download. Until then, enjoy this endearing and highly inventive homemade video from the creator himself.

Will you be downloading Tiny Wings 2 when it arrives? Let us know in the comments below...

