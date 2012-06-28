  Pre-order FIFA 13 Ultimate Edition now and you'll get exclusive bonus material

Football fans, whether you’re still recovering from England’s humbling defeat to Italy or whether you’re already looking forward to the Euro 2012 final on 1 July, EA Sports has a little something to whet your appetite.

Pre-order the FIFA 13 Ultimate Edition and gamers will receive a FIFA Ultimate Team Gold Packs every week for 24 weeks, helping them when they take on other players online. Customers will be able to build on their gaming experience with new footballers, stadiums, managers, staff, contracts, balls, kits and fitness schemes.

EA has said that the gold packs are worth a total of £15. Yet that’s not all that’s on offer. Pre-order the game from Amazon and customers will receive 10,000 EA Sports football club credits which can be used to buy additional content within the game, such as new goal celebrations and head-to-head matches.

Not to be outdone, shoppers who pre-order from GAME will be able to play as the exclusive Adidas All-Star team which consists of the likes of Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and we’re guessing other Adidas branded players.

FIFA 13 Ultimate Edition will be available on Playstation 3, Xbox 360 and PC.

Have you pre-ordered FIFA 13 Ultimate Edition? Let us know if you've received your bonus content.