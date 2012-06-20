  Doom 3 BFG Edition arriving this October with new levels to play

Fans of gaming classic Doom, we bring good news. The Doom 3 BFG Edition will be arriving on the PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on 19 October.

The package includes a remastered version of Doom 3, plus a Resurrection of Evil add-on, and both the original Doom and Doom 2.

Gamers will get to experience seven new levels of content with “The Lost Mission”, optimised into 3D, along with Doom 3 and Resurrection of Evil, while you’ll be able to show off your shooting prowess with Xbox 360 Achievements and PlayStation 3 trophies

A check point saving system has been introduced, allowing games to be revisited, while the an armour-mounted flashlight will enable you to light up darkened areas before annihilating anything that crosses your path.

Doom 3 BFG Edition will be available on the PC for £19.99, while Xbox 30 and PlayStation 3 gamers will be able to get their hands on it for £29.99.

