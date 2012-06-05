White PS Vita to accompany Assassin's Creed III Liberation bundle

Sony unveiled a "Crystal White" PS Vita at its E3 2012 press conference in LA. It will be part of an exclusive bundle pack that will include the Vita-only chapter of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed III Liberation.

The game itself features a female assassin for the first time and is set during the same period as the main Assassin's Creed III game coming out for the PS3 and Xbox 360. However, PS Vita owners are urged to buy the PS3 version too, as exclusive content will be unlocked for the home console title when both games are synchronised. New outfits, characters for multiplayer gaming and such like will be available.

There will also be a PlayStation 3 bundle including Assassin's Creed III, which will come with exclusive downloadable content. And Ubisoft used the Sony event to show a previously unseen level of the forthcoming game - one that revealed that, as well as on -and action, the sequel will feature fully fledged sea battles.

You will be able to captain a ship and take on enemy vessels in brutal Master and Commander style cannon fights. Pocket-lint can attest that it's all loud, exciting stuff.

Assassin's Creed III will be coming out on 30 October 2012.