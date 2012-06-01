  1. Home
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 swings on to Android

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12
Android users can now see how they measure up as a professional golfer with the arrival of Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 on Google Play. 

The game has finally arrived on the Android platform having already been available to Apple users, and enables gamers to pitch, putt and drive their way to glory through actual PGA Tour course including Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, Doral, TPC Boston and Greenbrier.

Gamers can customise their own golfing characters with an array of hats, shirts, shoes, gloves and even belts, or you can choose from one of eight real-life pros including Tiger himself. 

In addition to the PGA Tour, there’s the Tiger Challenge that tests your skill levels, rewarding eye-catching shots with virtual money that can be used when you compete in the PGA Tour mode.

Once you’ve perfected your swing, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 also allows you to play against friends via a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection.

Available from the online store for £3.65, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 can be played on any Android smartphone or tablet so long as it runs on at least Android 2.1.

Have you played Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 on your Android device? What do you think?

