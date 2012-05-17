Toyota releases car navigation remote system for Nintendo DS
Toyota has launched a piece of software that turns the humble Nintendo DS games console into a remote control for its Smart Navi satnav system.
Called Kuruma de DS ("DS in the car") the game card contains Bluetooth connectivity that hooks up to the company's proprietary in-car kit, allowing the DS to set and store destinations, view maps and get tourist information along the journey.
Designed for a passenger, in front or back, Kuruma de DS talks aloud through an on-screen Mii and even has quizzes about the immediate surroundings to keep kids and adults alike entertained during the journey. Its sound can be piped through the car's own speakers too.
As with standard DS games and software, the interface is cute and cuddly, so, as Toyota Marketing Japan told 4Gamer.net, it's really been designed for families who want to keep their kids away from just staring at an in-car TV screen when travelling.
Currently planned just for Japan, Toyota's Kuruma de DS will cost 7,329 Yen (£57) on its release on 1 June. It will work only with the company's own system, Smart Navi NSZT-W62G, which will be launched at the same time.
Would you like to have your games console talk to your in-car satnav gear? Let us know in the comments below....
- PUBG Mobile Arcade mode: Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG update
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- PUBG now free to play on Xbox One, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Call of Duty Alexa skill uses AI to offer personalised training
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
Comments