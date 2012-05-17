Toyota releases car navigation remote system for Nintendo DS

Toyota has launched a piece of software that turns the humble Nintendo DS games console into a remote control for its Smart Navi satnav system.

Called Kuruma de DS ("DS in the car") the game card contains Bluetooth connectivity that hooks up to the company's proprietary in-car kit, allowing the DS to set and store destinations, view maps and get tourist information along the journey.

Designed for a passenger, in front or back, Kuruma de DS talks aloud through an on-screen Mii and even has quizzes about the immediate surroundings to keep kids and adults alike entertained during the journey. Its sound can be piped through the car's own speakers too.

As with standard DS games and software, the interface is cute and cuddly, so, as Toyota Marketing Japan told 4Gamer.net, it's really been designed for families who want to keep their kids away from just staring at an in-car TV screen when travelling.

Currently planned just for Japan, Toyota's Kuruma de DS will cost 7,329 Yen (£57) on its release on 1 June. It will work only with the company's own system, Smart Navi NSZT-W62G, which will be launched at the same time.

Would you like to have your games console talk to your in-car satnav gear? Let us know in the comments below....