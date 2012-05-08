  Virgin Media looking for developers to build game in 100 days

TV, mobile and broadband service provider Virgin Media, in association with Eurogamer and The University of Abertay Dundee, has launched an initiative for young games developers, inviting them to create a new mobile game in 100 days.

Called the "100 Day Game Project", it asks entrants to submit game designs and concepts to the company via a dedicated web page and the best one will be made into a real title, with the launch of the beta version to be at the Eurogamer Expo on 27 September.

The judges who will be voting on the games designs are Douglas Hare from Outplay Entertainment, David Hamilton from Digital Goldfish, Craig Lawson from Ubisoft Reflections and Tom Champion from Eurogamer, and the winner(s) will travel to Dundee to work with mentors to make the game a reality.

In addition, during the development, progress on the game will be documented on the internet, along with a running blog. The public can also take part by commenting on aspects of the game, suggesting character names and plot lines along the way.

And, if you haven't guessed already, the entire development cycle is planned to take no more than 100 days - a blink of an eye in conventional terms.

Entries can be submitted from today (8 May) up to the cut off point on 27 May. Get designing.

Some of Pocket-lint's ideas:

Angry Bards: Lute-playing minstrels from the Middle Ages get the hump when the local lord raises taxes.

Cut the Soap: You get to step into the shoes of an EastEnders editor and must decide exactly when to place the "dum, dum, dum, dums".

Gnaw Something: You have to shape sticks into familiar objects using only your teeth.

Where's My Waiter?: Busy restaurant... You get the picture.

Fruit Ginger: Chris Evans takes a sword to a bowl of strawberries.

Tiny Wangs: Well... (CUT, Ed).