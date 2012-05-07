Space Invaders bling rings

First came the game, then the crisps, the street artists and now… the bling?

Yup, that classic game Space Invaders has inspired a maker to produce sterling silver rings in the form of those classic aliens that so many of us spent many hours blasting.

Invaders “Aiko”, “Hoshi” and “Yuki” are the three designs available. Fun though they are, each design doesn’t quite match up to any of the Invaders in our memories. Though the classic shapes do mimic the blocky, 8-bit graphics of the 1978 Taito original.

With jewelled owls all the rage at the moment, perhaps this slice of retro fun is the perfect geek alternative to wear on your fingers.

Priced at €198, the site estimates an approximate £135 cost to the UK. But, by our calculations and in today’s poor economy, it’s closer to £160 a piece.

Pricey they might be, but it’s a snip compared to Firebox’s £5,500 Space Invaders sofa…