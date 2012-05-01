£41,000 Motion Simulation TL1 simulator lets you practise being a fighter jet pilot in your home

The Motion Simulation TL1 is no ordinary simulator. It is a racing simulator that costs up to £41,000 and promises to let you hone your driving or flying skills as long as you've got a lounge and a bank balance big enough to afford it.

Designed, developed and manufactured in the UK in co-operation with the Ariel Motor Company - creator of one of the world’s fastest cars, the Ariel Atom - the TL1 houses a 180-degree, spherical projector screen and variable driving position cockpit.

Measuring more than two metres wide, total realism is guaranteed, according to the makers and can be used for driving or flying if that's your thing.

The unique seating system can be rotated to go from Touring and GT car positions to Eurofighter, up to the extreme seating angles of a Starfighter or Formula 1 car, says the company. The racing simulator accurate to within 2mm thanks to its going to different tracks with a "laser".

If you are more of a Forza 4 man you can opt for a cheaper version that costs around £20,000 and will let you just plug in your PC or console.

If you are happy to provide some of the equipment yourself - such as a projector, you could trim the price for TL1 Full Simulator down to £11,500.

The company also plans to release an even cheaper cockpit-only version called the TL1c. Its pricing is yet to be confirmed.