  Union Jack Xbox 360 hitting Amazon on 25 May

Amazon has leaked a limited-edition Xbox 360 with the Union Jack emblazoned across the console, Kinect and controllers.

Amazon has since removed the listing, presumably on the say so of Microsoft, but not before Videogamer was able to grab a snap of the console.

It’s reported that the "Xbox 360 Celebration Pack" will go on sale on May 25 and will cost £249.99 from the online retailer.

This will get you the 4GB Xbox 360, a wireless controller, Kinect sensor, copies of Kinect Sports and Kinect Adventures as well as a three-month Xbox Live Gold subscription.

It’s the same package that was announced as the Kinect Family Bundle back in February, only that was a more traditional white.

The Xbox 360 Celebration Pack on the other hand is covered with a Union Jack skin and is sure to hit the right note with the patriotic gamer.

Microsoft has so far refused to comment on the existence of the package. We assume they too busy chastising Amazon.

UPDATE: Microsoft has confirmed that it will be launching a "Great British" version of the Xbox 360 console.

Available from Friday 25 May, the Celebration Pack features a special edition white Xbox 360 4GB console, Kinect Sensor and wireless controller. It will cost £249.99.

The Celebration Pack includes free commemorative Union Jack skins to decorate your console, sensor and controller.

Also available with the bundle is two Kinect games (Kinect Adventures and Kinect Sports) and three months Xbox LIVE Gold subscription.

